Saudi Arabia Red Lines: Escalating Strains with UAE Over Yemen
Saudi Arabia has declared its national security as a critical boundary and urged UAE forces to exit Yemen within 24 hours. Riyadh is reacting to UAE-backed separatists in Yemen, intensifying tensions and bringing the longstanding Gulf allies closer to confrontation, stirring regional stock market volatility.
Saudi Arabia has set a firm 'red line' regarding its national security, demanding the withdrawal of UAE forces from Yemen within 24 hours. This follows a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Mukalla, targeting foreign military support allegedly aiding UAE-backed southern separatists.
The head of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, Rashad al-Alimi, condemned the UAE for exacerbating internal Yemeni conflicts by supporting the Southern Transitional Council (STC). He canceled a defense agreement with the UAE and accused it of undermining Yemen's state authority through military escalation.
The United Arab Emirates, historically aligned with Saudi Arabia in combating Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi movement, has faced Saudi reprimands for recent actions. The flare-up has impacted Gulf stock markets, highlighting a deep-rooted divergence between the two allies over Yemen's future.
Saudi Arabia directly links UAE to Yemen separatists' advances, warns Abu Dhabi its actions are 'extremely dangerous'
Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE
