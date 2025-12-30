Saudi Arabia Red Lines: Escalating Strains with UAE Over Yemen

Saudi Arabia has set a firm 'red line' regarding its national security, demanding the withdrawal of UAE forces from Yemen within 24 hours. This follows a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Mukalla, targeting foreign military support allegedly aiding UAE-backed southern separatists.

The head of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, Rashad al-Alimi, condemned the UAE for exacerbating internal Yemeni conflicts by supporting the Southern Transitional Council (STC). He canceled a defense agreement with the UAE and accused it of undermining Yemen's state authority through military escalation.

The United Arab Emirates, historically aligned with Saudi Arabia in combating Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi movement, has faced Saudi reprimands for recent actions. The flare-up has impacted Gulf stock markets, highlighting a deep-rooted divergence between the two allies over Yemen's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)