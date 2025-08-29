Mumbai's BEST Bus Services Disrupted Amid Maratha Quota Protests

Bus services operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking experienced significant disruptions on Friday due to a protest by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, officials have reported.

While the city's suburban rail services, run by Central and Western Railways, functioned without any major issues, heavy patronized bus routes such as 138, 115, and 116 faced stoppages. This led to considerable inconvenience for daily commuters heading to business districts like Nariman Point, Churchgate, and Colaba, according to a BEST representative.

Several protesters climbed on top of idle buses, adding to the chaos. The disruption extended into the evening with buses unable to operate along routes blocked by parked vehicles. Despite transportation issues, suburban trains remained operational, though slightly delayed, with fewer crowds outside peak hours.