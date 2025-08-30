Left Menu

India-U.S. Tariff War: National Efforts to Safeguard Exports

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran outlined India's proactive steps to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. He highlighted economic resilience, government strategies, and the need for trade diversification. He emphasized the importance of innovation and deregulation in strengthening economic ties and cushioning affected sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:52 IST
India-U.S. Tariff War: National Efforts to Safeguard Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran announced that the Indian government, alongside multiple stakeholders, is diligently working to shield the export sector from harsh U.S. tariffs. Imposed by the U.S., these tariffs significantly increased to a total of 50%, posing a challenge to Indian exports.

During a virtual Indian Chamber of Commerce event, Nageswaran acknowledged that crises often accelerate necessary actions from governments, private sectors, and households. He revealed that ongoing conversations are being held to develop strategies offering both temporal and financial relief for those impacted.

Nageswaran shared optimism about a prospective trade agreement with the U.S. and pointed out "silver linings" in India's economic framework. He stressed the importance of trade diversification, innovation, and deregulation, urging the private sector to use the current situation as a growth opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
2
Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

 Netherlands
3
Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the re...

 Global
4
Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025