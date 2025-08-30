India-U.S. Tariff War: National Efforts to Safeguard Exports
Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran outlined India's proactive steps to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. He highlighted economic resilience, government strategies, and the need for trade diversification. He emphasized the importance of innovation and deregulation in strengthening economic ties and cushioning affected sectors.
- Country:
- India
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran announced that the Indian government, alongside multiple stakeholders, is diligently working to shield the export sector from harsh U.S. tariffs. Imposed by the U.S., these tariffs significantly increased to a total of 50%, posing a challenge to Indian exports.
During a virtual Indian Chamber of Commerce event, Nageswaran acknowledged that crises often accelerate necessary actions from governments, private sectors, and households. He revealed that ongoing conversations are being held to develop strategies offering both temporal and financial relief for those impacted.
Nageswaran shared optimism about a prospective trade agreement with the U.S. and pointed out "silver linings" in India's economic framework. He stressed the importance of trade diversification, innovation, and deregulation, urging the private sector to use the current situation as a growth opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Governor Lauds Police Force's Valor and Innovation
India’s MedTech Sector Rising as Global Innovation Hub, Says Pharma Secretary
Diverse US News: Southwest's Innovation, Legal Rulings, and Bitcoin Predictions
Beijing: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Innovation
We have decided that mutual cooperation in field of defence industry and innovation will be further strengthened: PM Modi.