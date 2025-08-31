Left Menu

China's Factory Activity: Signs of Economic Improvement Amidst Trade Tensions

China's factory activity indicated a fifth consecutive month of contraction in August, despite slight growth in the manufacturing PMI. The continued economic challenges are compounded by trade uncertainties with the US and domestic issues such as flooding. Optimism persists due to improving economic sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:02 IST
In August, China's factories continued to face decline, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction in the sector. An official survey reveals a slight rise in the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) to 49.4, compared to July's 49.3, denoting a slower decline.

The announcement follows an extension of a trade truce between China and the US for another 90 days. Despite minor growth in various indices, employment has shown a decline, amid ongoing uncertainties regarding tariffs on exports to the US, creating additional pressure on the economy.

Senior statistician Zhao Qinghe highlighted growth in overall economic sentiment, pointing to the non-manufacturing and comprehensive PMIs. In ongoing trade talks, both countries have emphasized the importance of cooperation, as illustrated by China's commerce ministry engaging in dialogue with the US last week.

