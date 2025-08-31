China's Factory Activity: Signs of Economic Improvement Amidst Trade Tensions

In August, China's factories continued to face decline, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction in the sector. An official survey reveals a slight rise in the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) to 49.4, compared to July's 49.3, denoting a slower decline.

The announcement follows an extension of a trade truce between China and the US for another 90 days. Despite minor growth in various indices, employment has shown a decline, amid ongoing uncertainties regarding tariffs on exports to the US, creating additional pressure on the economy.

Senior statistician Zhao Qinghe highlighted growth in overall economic sentiment, pointing to the non-manufacturing and comprehensive PMIs. In ongoing trade talks, both countries have emphasized the importance of cooperation, as illustrated by China's commerce ministry engaging in dialogue with the US last week.