Left Menu

LaRiSa's Ambitious Global Expansion

LaRiSa, a hospitality company, aims to expand its portfolio to 50 properties within three years, including international sites in Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Dubai. Currently, it operates 34 hotels and resorts in India, spanning luxury and mid-market segments. Owner Priya Thakur and Director Randhir Narayan discuss their strategic plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:03 IST
LaRiSa's Ambitious Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LaRiSa, a prominent player in the hospitality sector, is setting its sights on significant growth over the next three years. Owner and Director Priya Thakur revealed the company's ambitious plan to expand its current portfolio from 34 to 50 properties, both in India and internationally.

The company, which currently operates a mix of luxury and mid-market hotels and resorts in India, is eyeing lucrative markets abroad. Director Randhir Narayan emphasized LaRiSa's strategy to enter international destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Dubai, reflecting the brand's global aspirations.

Currently, LaRiSa's 34 properties consist of 6 owned, 5 on a revenue-sharing basis, and the rest under management contracts. The expansion, a strategic move to reinforce their presence in the hospitality industry, is poised to strengthen LaRiSa's global footprint and appeal to a diverse range of travelers.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025