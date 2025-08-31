LaRiSa's Ambitious Global Expansion
LaRiSa, a hospitality company, aims to expand its portfolio to 50 properties within three years, including international sites in Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Dubai. Currently, it operates 34 hotels and resorts in India, spanning luxury and mid-market segments. Owner Priya Thakur and Director Randhir Narayan discuss their strategic plans.
LaRiSa, a prominent player in the hospitality sector, is setting its sights on significant growth over the next three years. Owner and Director Priya Thakur revealed the company's ambitious plan to expand its current portfolio from 34 to 50 properties, both in India and internationally.
The company, which currently operates a mix of luxury and mid-market hotels and resorts in India, is eyeing lucrative markets abroad. Director Randhir Narayan emphasized LaRiSa's strategy to enter international destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Dubai, reflecting the brand's global aspirations.
Currently, LaRiSa's 34 properties consist of 6 owned, 5 on a revenue-sharing basis, and the rest under management contracts. The expansion, a strategic move to reinforce their presence in the hospitality industry, is poised to strengthen LaRiSa's global footprint and appeal to a diverse range of travelers.
