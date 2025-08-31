Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

The Eastern and Western freight corridors have reported a notable 47% jump in train operations as trips increased from 88,225 in 2023-24 to 1,30,116 in 2024-25, according to officials.

Despite the rise, 34% of trips were vacant in 2024-25, largely due to the nature of coal and cement wagon usage. Container products, coal, and miscellaneous items dominated the transported commodities.

The DFCCIL attributes this growth to new freight terminals and sidings. As the Western corridor nears full operation, expectations are high for further enhancements in freight operations.