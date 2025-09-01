Left Menu

Igniting Innovation: IILM University's Start-up Launchpad Unveiled

IILM University Greater Noida hosted a Start-up Launchpad event, successfully launching 15 new start-ups. The initiative aimed to forge connections among students, entrepreneurs, and investors, while strengthening the region's start-up ecosystem with official support from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IILM University Greater Noida has ignited a technological revolution with its recently hosted Start-up Launchpad cum Investor's Connect. The event, held at the IGSM Auditorium, showcased 15 innovative start-ups, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, the Honourable Cabinet Minister for I.T. and Electronics in Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a vibrant start-up hub during his address. The event featured an exhibition of start-up products and a dynamic pitching session, offering founders direct access to investors and industry stalwarts.

Dr. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor of IILM University, highlighted the alignment of entrepreneurship with the university's mission to prepare future leaders. The event culminated with fruitful investor-founder interactions, reinforcing IILM University's role in catalyzing innovation and long-term impact in the business sector.

