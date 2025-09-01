Igniting Innovation: IILM University's Start-up Launchpad Unveiled

IILM University Greater Noida has ignited a technological revolution with its recently hosted Start-up Launchpad cum Investor's Connect. The event, held at the IGSM Auditorium, showcased 15 innovative start-ups, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, the Honourable Cabinet Minister for I.T. and Electronics in Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a vibrant start-up hub during his address. The event featured an exhibition of start-up products and a dynamic pitching session, offering founders direct access to investors and industry stalwarts.

Dr. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor of IILM University, highlighted the alignment of entrepreneurship with the university's mission to prepare future leaders. The event culminated with fruitful investor-founder interactions, reinforcing IILM University's role in catalyzing innovation and long-term impact in the business sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)