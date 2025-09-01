Royal Enfield's August Surge: A 55% Sales Soar Marks Festive Momentum

In a remarkable display of growth, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield reported a 55% increase in total sales for August, with figures hitting 1,14,002 units compared to the same period last year.

The domestic market contributed significantly, with sales jumping 57% to 1,02,876 units from the previous year's 65,623 units. Exports also saw a healthy climb, rising 39% to 11,126 units compared to 8,006 units last August.

Royal Enfield CEO and Eicher Motors Managing Director, B Govindarajan, noted that the recent performance reflects positive momentum as the festive season begins, traditionally a time of strong demand in the domestic market. The company is also encouraged by the consistent export success.