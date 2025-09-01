Royal Enfield's August Surge: A 55% Sales Soar Marks Festive Momentum
Royal Enfield experienced a substantial 55% increase in total sales for August, reaching 1,14,002 units compared to the previous year. Domestic sales rose by 57%, with exports increasing by 39%. The company attributes this growth to the festive season's demand and continued strong export performance.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of growth, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield reported a 55% increase in total sales for August, with figures hitting 1,14,002 units compared to the same period last year.
The domestic market contributed significantly, with sales jumping 57% to 1,02,876 units from the previous year's 65,623 units. Exports also saw a healthy climb, rising 39% to 11,126 units compared to 8,006 units last August.
Royal Enfield CEO and Eicher Motors Managing Director, B Govindarajan, noted that the recent performance reflects positive momentum as the festive season begins, traditionally a time of strong demand in the domestic market. The company is also encouraged by the consistent export success.