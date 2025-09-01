Left Menu

Royal Enfield's August Surge: A 55% Sales Soar Marks Festive Momentum

Royal Enfield experienced a substantial 55% increase in total sales for August, reaching 1,14,002 units compared to the previous year. Domestic sales rose by 57%, with exports increasing by 39%. The company attributes this growth to the festive season's demand and continued strong export performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:25 IST
Royal Enfield's August Surge: A 55% Sales Soar Marks Festive Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of growth, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield reported a 55% increase in total sales for August, with figures hitting 1,14,002 units compared to the same period last year.

The domestic market contributed significantly, with sales jumping 57% to 1,02,876 units from the previous year's 65,623 units. Exports also saw a healthy climb, rising 39% to 11,126 units compared to 8,006 units last August.

Royal Enfield CEO and Eicher Motors Managing Director, B Govindarajan, noted that the recent performance reflects positive momentum as the festive season begins, traditionally a time of strong demand in the domestic market. The company is also encouraged by the consistent export success.

TRENDING

1
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
2
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global
3
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai does not face inconvenience due to them.

Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai d...

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025