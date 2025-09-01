Left Menu

Signal Snag Halts Delhi Metro on Yellow Line Again

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line experienced disruptions due to a signalling issue, affecting train services between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre for around one and a half hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation noted the problem caused delays at the Millennium City Centre terminal, affecting onward services to Samaypur Badli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:32 IST
  • India

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line commuters faced delays on Monday afternoon as a signalling snag disrupted services. Officials confirmed the issue affected train movement on the section between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre.

The disruption lasted approximately one-and-a-half hours before normal operations resumed. This is not the first time Yellow Line services have encountered similar issues. On the same line, a technical glitch caused delays just last Friday morning.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) addressed the situation on social media platform X, stating that the signalling problem at the Millennium City Centre terminal was hindering the reversal process for trains heading towards Samaypur Badli. Travelers were advised to expect increased travel times due to the issue.

