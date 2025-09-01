Tata Motors Reports Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025
Tata Motors experienced a 2% increase in total wholesales in August 2025, though domestic dispatches fell by 2%. Passenger vehicle sales declined 7%, while commercial vehicle sales rose by 6%. Shares of Tata Motors were up 3.09% at Rs 689.45 on the BSE.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors reported a 2% rise in total wholesales for August 2025, reaching 73,178 units, compared to 71,693 units in the same month last year. The company faced challenges domestically, with dispatches dropping 2% to 68,482 units, in contrast to 70,006 units in August 2023.
The passenger vehicle segment saw a 7% decline with 41,001 units dispatched in the domestic market, compared to 44,142 units the previous year. However, the commercial vehicle sector posted a 6% increase, with 27,481 units sold, up from 25,864 units in August 2023.
Despite the mixed sales performance, Tata Motors' shares climbed 3.09%, trading at Rs 689.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
