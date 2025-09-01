Left Menu

PwC India's Strategic Expansion: Launches Nagpur Office for Vision 2030

PwC India has inaugurated a new office in Nagpur, marking its presence in 21 locations nationwide. This move aligns with its Vision 2030 ambition to triple revenues. The expansion aims to empower local talent and deepen its reach in non-metro cities, fostering innovation and growth.

  India

PwC India has announced the inception of its latest office in Nagpur, further broadening its footprint to 21 locations nationwide. The global consultancy's latest move signifies their strategic expansion into non-metropolitan areas, enhancing their reach and capabilities.

The opening in Nagpur is a stepping stone in PwC's Vision 2030, an ambitious plan aimed at tripling revenues and developing a 50,000-strong, future-ready workforce. PwC aims to leverage enterprise potential throughout India, reinforcing their commitment to 'kal ka Bharat'.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to reinforce presence in cities like Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Kochi. PwC seeks to cultivate local talent, providing them with holistic skills beyond tech to drive innovation and impact. They are investing significantly in digital assets and regional delivery centers to remain at the industry's forefront.

