India's Job Market Surge: Non-IT Sectors Lead the Charge

India's white-collar job market grew by 3% YoY in August 2025, with non-IT sectors and AI/ML roles driving the demand. Significant growth in the insurance, hospitality, and real estate sectors. Hyderabad emerged as a top leader in startup recruitment, noted Pawan Goyal, Naukri's Chief Business Officer.

Updated: 01-09-2025 15:58 IST
  India

In August 2025, India's white-collar job market achieved a modest 3% year-over-year growth, primarily fueled by non-IT sectors and a rising demand for roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

Leading the pack, the insurance sector recorded a staggering 24% growth in hiring, followed by hospitality at 22% and real estate at 18%. AI/ML roles saw an impressive 54% surge, reflecting the industry's appetite for expertise in emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for startup recruitment, witnessing a 10% rise in hiring, with unicorn recruitment soaring by 45%, positioning it as a top metro city for job growth, noted Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.

