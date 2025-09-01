Left Menu

Inside the Iron Carriages: Kim Jong Un's Train Journeys

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train travel includes specialized, bulletproof trains equipped with amenities for meetings and security. His travels to China, Vietnam, and Russia involve complex logistics, including different rail gauges and specialized locomotives. The trains are central to North Korean state propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:53 IST
Inside the Iron Carriages: Kim Jong Un's Train Journeys
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Pyongyang by train for Beijing on Monday, according to Yonhap news agency. Kim's preference for trains reflects a tradition among North Korean leaders, involving bulletproof, heavily equipped railway carriages that ensure security and comfort for large entourages during foreign visits.

Since assuming leadership in 2011, Kim has traveled to China, Vietnam, and Russia via train, preferring this secure mode of travel. The trains are equipped with 10 to 15 carriages, including personal quarters for Kim, security personnel, medical teams, and facilities such as offices and restaurants, enhancing Kim's mobility during diplomatic engagements.

Trains hold significant propaganda value for North Korea, reflecting the leadership's historical reliance on rail travel for international diplomacy. Notably, state media have highlighted these journeys in glowing terms, presenting them as commitments to connect with ordinary citizens and promote the regime's vision, as seen in Kim's domestic tours and international summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

 India
2
BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

 India
3
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
4
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025