Inside the Iron Carriages: Kim Jong Un's Train Journeys

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Pyongyang by train for Beijing on Monday, according to Yonhap news agency. Kim's preference for trains reflects a tradition among North Korean leaders, involving bulletproof, heavily equipped railway carriages that ensure security and comfort for large entourages during foreign visits.

Since assuming leadership in 2011, Kim has traveled to China, Vietnam, and Russia via train, preferring this secure mode of travel. The trains are equipped with 10 to 15 carriages, including personal quarters for Kim, security personnel, medical teams, and facilities such as offices and restaurants, enhancing Kim's mobility during diplomatic engagements.

Trains hold significant propaganda value for North Korea, reflecting the leadership's historical reliance on rail travel for international diplomacy. Notably, state media have highlighted these journeys in glowing terms, presenting them as commitments to connect with ordinary citizens and promote the regime's vision, as seen in Kim's domestic tours and international summits.

