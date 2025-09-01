Left Menu

India's Festive Shopping Surges with Dual-Peak Strategy in 2025

India's festive economy in 2025 is set to see unprecedented growth, driven by evolving e-commerce models and favorable macro conditions. A dual-peak phenomenon during Diwali and post-Diwali is expected, with significant growth in quick and value commerce. High-ticket items might see deferred purchasing trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:30 IST
The 2025 Diwali season is shaping up to be a landmark moment for India's festive economy, poised to deliver its strongest performance in years. Propelled by structural shifts and macroeconomic tailwinds, the 30–35 day pre-Diwali period is projected to generate over ₹1.15 lakh crore in e-commerce sales, marking a 20–25% increase year-on-year, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Significant changes in tax policies, such as GST slab simplification, are likely to trigger a unique 'dual-peak' buying pattern, as consumers might defer purchases of high-ticket items like appliances until after Diwali. Concurrently, new e-commerce models are seeing rapid progress, reshaping consumer behaviors.

Quick commerce is projected to soar by approximately 150% during the festive period, becoming a go-to for immediate gifting and daily essentials. While this trend significantly impacts consumption habits, established e-commerce platforms will continue to serve the bulk of consumer purchases. The economy's resilience amid policy shifts and digital advancements heralds a distinctly transformative period for India's market.

