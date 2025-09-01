Goa's Double-Tracking Rail Line Controversy: A State Divided
The double-tracking of the Hosapete-Vasco railway line has sparked significant opposition in Goa, with critics accusing the government of ecological harm and increased coal transport. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claims the project will enhance trade and tourism. Opposition leaders, however, allege hidden motives and government hypocrisy.
The double-tracking of the Hosapete-Vasco rail line has ignited a storm of opposition in Goa, with local leaders accusing the government of risking ecological damage and public health to transform the state into a coal hub. On Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dismissed these allegations, asserting that the expansion won't increase coal handling at Mormugao Port.
Sawant argued that the project would facilitate increased trade, particularly through iron ore and steel transportation, and boost tourism between Goa and Hampi, Karnataka. The Railways announced on social media that they have completed the doubling of 312 km of the 363-km Hosapete-Hubbali-Londa-Tinaighat-Vasco-Da-Gama line, reportedly to enhance the speed of coal, iron ore, and steel transportation, and tourism in the two states.
Despite government assurances, opposition leaders in Goa remain skeptical. They argue that the benefits touted by the government mostly apply to Karnataka, as only Vasco falls within Goan territory. Residents of Mormugao are reportedly suffering from coal pollution, and critics like Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao accuse the 'double engine' government of using intimidation tactics against public dissent.
