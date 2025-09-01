Left Menu

Tathastu Realty's Rs 200 Crore Retail Revolution in Rewari

Tathastu Realty is set to invest Rs 200 crore in a high-street retail project named 'Swarnim' in Rewari, Haryana. The project spans six acres with 1,200 shops, and aims to generate sales of Rs 400 crore. Funded internally and through customer advances, it's slated for completion in 2029.

Updated: 01-09-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tathastu Realty is making a bold investment of Rs 200 crore in a groundbreaking retail project, 'Swarnim,' in Rewari, Haryana. This high-street commercial venture will cover six acres and encompass 1,200 shops.

Announced on Monday, the project aims to revolutionize shopping in Rewari, offering a premium retail experience at a launch price of Rs 14,000 per sq ft. The anticipated sales revenue from this endeavor is approximately Rs 400 crore.

According to Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director of Tathastu Realty, the project is entirely funded through internal accruals and customer advances, with possession expected in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

