Tathastu Realty's Rs 200 Crore Retail Revolution in Rewari

Tathastu Realty is making a bold investment of Rs 200 crore in a groundbreaking retail project, 'Swarnim,' in Rewari, Haryana. This high-street commercial venture will cover six acres and encompass 1,200 shops.

Announced on Monday, the project aims to revolutionize shopping in Rewari, offering a premium retail experience at a launch price of Rs 14,000 per sq ft. The anticipated sales revenue from this endeavor is approximately Rs 400 crore.

According to Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director of Tathastu Realty, the project is entirely funded through internal accruals and customer advances, with possession expected in 2029.

