Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

In Sikkim, the transport department has extended the deadline for vehicle owners to pay pending traffic fines by two weeks until September 15. The extension allows owners to settle dues at 50% of the total penalty or Rs 20,000, whichever is lower, under a one-time settlement scheme.

The Transport Department in Sikkim has announced a reprieve for vehicle owners, extending the deadline for settling overdue traffic fines by an additional two weeks. According to a notification issued on Monday, the new deadline is set for September 15, providing owners with an extended opportunity to comply without the risk of penalties.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to settle their fines at either 50% of the total penalty amount or Rs 20,000, whichever figure is lesser. This relief comes after the initial deadline of August 31, with authorities warning of strict measures for non-compliance, including the potential seizure of documents and vehicles.

Transport Secretary-cum-Commissioner Prabhakar highlighted the importance of this one-time settlement extension. Additionally, vehicle owners disputing their fines are advised to present their cases with valid documents at the respective RTO offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

