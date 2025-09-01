Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Sells Stake in Zinka Logistics, Nomura Expands Investment

Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold a 2.7% stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 295 crore. Nomura India Investment Fund acquired a 2.3% stake, increasing its total to 3.94%. Shares of Zinka closed slightly down on the BSE. Details on other buyers remain unknown.

  • India

GSAM Holdings LLC, a branch of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, divested a 2.7% share in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 295 crore through an open market deal on Monday.

The investment arm manages assets worth approximately USD 2.9 trillion as of March 2025 and executed the sale through the stock exchange. The deal included the offloading of 49.09 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 600.32 per share, valued at Rs 294.75 crore.

While Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund gained a 2.3% stake, purchasing 41.16 lakh shares for Rs 247 crore. This transaction increased Nomura's stake in BlackBuck to 3.94% from 1.64%. Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions closed down 0.23% to Rs 635.05 each on the BSE.

