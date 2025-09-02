Tamil Nadu Secures Major Investments from Germany

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrapped up his Germany visit with a host of investment agreements, totaling Rs 7,020 crore and poised to generate over 15,000 jobs, according to the state's government. The slew of 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) featured prominently at the TN RISING Germany Investors' meet. During the event on September 1, 23 MoUs were secured, accounting for an investment of Rs. 3,819 crore and promising 9,070 jobs for the state.

Prominent MoUs included those with Nor-Prems, Nortex Group, and EBM-Fast, contributing significantly to the investment pool. These agreements are a boon for Tamil Nadu, which is already at the forefront in sectors like electric vehicles, electronic equipment, and renewable energy. The Chief Minister proudly stated that the state's Dravidian Model is transforming conversations into actionable commitments.

Stalin urged German investors to expand their ventures into Tamil Nadu, specifically targeting advanced sectors including robotics and innovation, where Germany's expertise could lead to mutual growth. He emphasized Tamil Nadu's robust foothold in motor vehicles, IT, and medical services, illustrating the state's thriving industrial landscape.

