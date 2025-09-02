Nagpur Airport Flight Scare: Bird Strike Suspected
An official reported that a flight from Nagpur airport had to return shortly after takeoff due to a suspected bird strike incident. No injuries were reported as the aircraft landed safely. Aviation safety protocols are being reviewed following the incident to prevent future occurrences.
A flight from Nagpur airport experienced a scare when it was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff, reportedly due to a suspected bird strike, according to an official statement.
The aircraft made a safe landing, and fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers and crew. Safety checks ensured the aircraft remained secure.
This incident has prompted a review of aviation safety protocols at the airport to mitigate any future risks associated with bird strikes. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the event.
