Left Menu

Nagpur Airport Flight Scare: Bird Strike Suspected

An official reported that a flight from Nagpur airport had to return shortly after takeoff due to a suspected bird strike incident. No injuries were reported as the aircraft landed safely. Aviation safety protocols are being reviewed following the incident to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:05 IST
Nagpur Airport Flight Scare: Bird Strike Suspected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A flight from Nagpur airport experienced a scare when it was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff, reportedly due to a suspected bird strike, according to an official statement.

The aircraft made a safe landing, and fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers and crew. Safety checks ensured the aircraft remained secure.

This incident has prompted a review of aviation safety protocols at the airport to mitigate any future risks associated with bird strikes. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the event.

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education

Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Edu...

 India
2
Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

 India
3
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
4
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025