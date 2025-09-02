Rain-Induced Chaos: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut Again

Torrential rain has once again forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, disrupting traffic across Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported the decision following mudslides and stone slides between Samroli and Banihal.

Heavy rains have been forecasted, prompting authorities to suspend vehicular movement as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rainfall, with potential for landslides and floods across vulnerable areas.

While part of the traffic was cleared after a recent week-long closure, persistent bad weather conditions have resulted in further disruptions. Severe weather warnings remain in place across multiple districts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)