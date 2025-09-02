Rain-Induced Chaos: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut Again
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed due to heavy rains causing mudslides and stone falls. Officials expect more rain, risking landslides and floods. The highway, recently reopened, faced partial closures, while meteorologists forecast severe weather in many districts of the Jammu region over the following days.
- Country:
- India
Torrential rain has once again forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, disrupting traffic across Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported the decision following mudslides and stone slides between Samroli and Banihal.
Heavy rains have been forecasted, prompting authorities to suspend vehicular movement as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rainfall, with potential for landslides and floods across vulnerable areas.
While part of the traffic was cleared after a recent week-long closure, persistent bad weather conditions have resulted in further disruptions. Severe weather warnings remain in place across multiple districts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu-Srinagar
- highway
- traffic
- rainfall
- mudslide
- landslide
- weather
- disruption
- closures
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Tarasin: A Devastating Landslide in Sudan's Darfur Region
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in Darfur Village
Rebel group in Sudan says a devastating landslide wiped out a village in Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people, reports AP.
La Nina's Impact on Global Weather Patterns: WMO's Latest Forecast
Tragedy in the Marra Mountains: Landslide Claims Over 1,000 Lives