Rain-Induced Chaos: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut Again

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed due to heavy rains causing mudslides and stone falls. Officials expect more rain, risking landslides and floods. The highway, recently reopened, faced partial closures, while meteorologists forecast severe weather in many districts of the Jammu region over the following days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Torrential rain has once again forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, disrupting traffic across Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported the decision following mudslides and stone slides between Samroli and Banihal.

Heavy rains have been forecasted, prompting authorities to suspend vehicular movement as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rainfall, with potential for landslides and floods across vulnerable areas.

While part of the traffic was cleared after a recent week-long closure, persistent bad weather conditions have resulted in further disruptions. Severe weather warnings remain in place across multiple districts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

