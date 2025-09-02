EIB Grants €200m Loan to BNP Paribas Leasing to Boost Polish Green Investment

Polish businesses and households are set to benefit from a new wave of affordable financing for sustainable and innovative projects following the signing of a €200 million loan agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and BNP Paribas Leasing Services in Warsaw.

Expanding Access to Finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps

The loan will unlock over €500 million worth of new investments across Poland by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mid-Caps, housing associations, and private individuals. SMEs represent the backbone of the Polish economy, accounting for around 75% of national GDP and employing the majority of the workforce. The EIB’s backing is designed to strengthen their competitiveness, resilience, and capacity to adopt greener solutions.

“This second agreement builds on BNP Paribas Leasing Services’ solid past performance delivering EIB funds to Polish firms,” said Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President of the EIB. “By generating new, advantageous financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps, we support their financial viability and growth, as well as the broader competitiveness of the Polish economy.”

Strong Green Focus

At least 30% of the new financing is earmarked for climate-related investments. This includes promoting heat pump installations, deploying solar panels, and modernising buildings for energy efficiency. Such measures are in line with both Poland’s decarbonisation goals and the EU’s broader Green Deal objectives, which aim to transition member states to low-emission, resource-efficient economies.

Jarosław Magielski, CEO of BNP Paribas Leasing Services Poland, highlighted the dual benefits of the deal: “This significant milestone underscores our commitment to enhancing our ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of our valued customers. Our mission is to empower clients to invest in innovative projects and technologies that reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability.”

Building on a Successful Partnership

This marks the second major financing agreement between the EIB and BNP Paribas Leasing Services. The first €200 million facility, signed in 2021, successfully expanded access to long-term investment credit for Polish firms during the economic challenges of the COVID-19 recovery phase. Building on that track record, the new deal is expected to accelerate investments in renewable energy, clean technologies, and modern infrastructure.

Broader Economic Impact

The EIB’s support for BNP Paribas Leasing Services is part of a wider strategy to mobilize private capital for climate-friendly projects while ensuring that smaller businesses have access to the same competitive financial tools as larger corporations. By enabling SMEs and housing associations to adopt green technologies, the program will help Poland cut emissions, lower energy costs, and enhance energy security.

The financing also reflects a growing recognition of the private sector’s role in achieving climate neutrality. By partnering with leasing providers, the EIB ensures funds are delivered quickly to where they are most needed—local businesses making practical investments in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Looking Ahead

With the EIB’s backing, BNP Paribas Leasing Services aims to continue expanding its green portfolio, positioning itself as a key player in Poland’s energy transition. For SMEs and Mid-Caps, the agreement means lower barriers to financing innovation, while for the country as a whole, it represents another step toward achieving long-term climate and economic resilience.