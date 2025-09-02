Renovated Hatne School Near Kyiv Welcomes Students with EU and EIB Backing

A secondary school in Hatne, a community just outside Kyiv, has reopened its doors to more than 1,300 students after undergoing a major renovation supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The newly refurbished institution now offers modernized facilities, greater accessibility, and improved safety measures, giving students and teachers a renewed sense of stability amid ongoing conflict.

A Milestone for Students and Teachers

The Hatne school now accommodates nearly 300 children from displaced families alongside its regular pupils, supported by a teaching staff of almost 100. The reopening marks a vital milestone for families seeking normalcy and continuity in education after years of war-related disruption.

The €1 million investment from the EIB allowed for structural reinforcement, upgraded insulation, new roofing, and refurbishment of classrooms, corridors, and the canteen. Accessibility improvements ensure that children with special needs and mobility challenges can fully benefit from the school’s resources.

“Our priority was clear – to make sure children could start the school year in a comfortable, modern and safe school,” said Oleksandr Palamarchuk, Head of the Hatne community.

Rapid Recovery Through International Support

The renovation project began in March 2025 and was completed in fewer than six months, demonstrating what officials called a determined effort to accelerate Ukraine’s recovery.

“The Hatne school proves how fast and determined Ukraine’s recovery can be,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “We are working with our partners to rebuild the social infrastructure that keeps communities strong.”

The school’s renovation was financed under the €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, an EIB initiative focused on restoring local infrastructure nationwide.

Education as the Cornerstone of Rebuilding

Ukrainian officials highlighted that investments in schools are more than construction projects—they represent the foundation of the nation’s long-term future.

“Our strategic goal is the comprehensive recovery of communities affected by Russian aggression. Education is an integral part of Ukraine's rebuilding. It is the foundation of the country’s future, even in times of war,” emphasized Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories.

Across Kyiv oblast, 67 facilities are being renovated or reconstructed under three EIB recovery programmes, with a total investment estimated at €152.6 million. These projects include more than 30 educational institutions, several hospitals, and infrastructure upgrades such as water supply, sewage, and heating systems.

A Broader Partnership for Recovery

The Ukraine Recovery Programme is part of a broader EU–EIB effort that also involves the Ministry of Finance, local governments, and technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Ukraine’s recovery is built step by step in its cities, towns and villages,” said Asier Santillán Luzuriaga, Acting Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Renovating schools and social infrastructure means investing in communities and Ukraine’s future, and the EU is proud to support this progress.”

UNDP Resident Representative Auke Lootsma underscored the broader significance of the Hatne project: “A renovated school isn't just about bricks and mortar; it's about rebuilding lives and hope. The Hatne school proves that when international partners and local leaders unite, we can deliver real change—one classroom, one community at a time. This is the spirit that will drive Ukraine's full recovery.”

Looking Ahead

The reopening of Hatne school illustrates the resilience of Ukrainian communities and the importance of international solidarity in post-war recovery. As more educational institutions and social facilities are modernized, Ukraine is laying the groundwork for a stronger, more inclusive future, even under the shadow of ongoing challenges.