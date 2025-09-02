Dr. Sidi Ould Tah Sworn in as Ninth AfDB President, Ushers in New Leadership Era

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) marked a historic moment on 1 September 2025, as Dr. Sidi Ould Tah was sworn in as the institution’s ninth president. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire in Côte d’Ivoire, symbolized both continuity and change for Africa’s premier development finance institution.

A Ceremony of High-Level Dignitaries

The event was attended by President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, underscoring the occasion’s significance. Former AfDB Presidents Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina and Dr. Donald Kaberuka, along with members of the Bank’s Board of Governors, Executive Directors, staff, international dignitaries, and civil society representatives, also witnessed the transition of leadership.

Ludovic Ngatsé, Minister of Economy of the Republic of the Congo and Chair of the Bank’s Board of Governors, presided over the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony also drew attendance from the three other presidential candidates—Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Mr. Amadou Hott, and Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo—who demonstrated unity in support of the new president.

A Resounding Mandate

Dr. Ould Tah, aged 60 and a national of Mauritania, was elected president on 29 May 2025 with over 76% of shareholder votes, the highest margin ever recorded for a first-term AfDB president. This overwhelming mandate reflects strong confidence among shareholders in his ability to steer the Bank at a critical juncture for Africa.

President Ouattara called the leadership change “a milestone which comes at a historic moment in the life of our pan-African institution,” while President Ghazouani stressed that Ould Tah bears the responsibility of ensuring the Bank continues to drive inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.

Vision for the Bank’s Future

In his inaugural address, Ould Tah pledged to build a “Bank that bridges divides” — between regions, ambition and execution, public and private sectors, and urgency and bureaucracy. His first 100 days agenda is anchored on four priorities:

Listening intently to stakeholders. Launching a fast-track reform agenda. Deepening partnerships with governments, private sector, and international institutions. Accelerating real solutions to Africa’s pressing challenges.

He emphasized the need for the Bank to remain attentive and responsive, while adopting a selective, impact-driven approach: “The African Development Bank should not aim to be everything to everyone. It should focus on where it can move the needle most, always with the spirit of partnership.”

Expanding Partnerships and New Investment Models

Acknowledging key partners present at the ceremony, including Finance in Common, the Alliance of African Financial Institutions, the International Development Finance Club, and the Arab Coordination Group, Ould Tah pledged to expand collaboration to include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and other non-traditional actors.

He also announced the creation of a dedicated investment pillar for peace, reflecting the recognition that sustainable economic development is inseparable from stability and security.

A Distinguished Career

Ould Tah’s election follows a distinguished career spanning over four decades. He most recently served as President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), where he spearheaded a major institutional transformation that increased assets from $4 billion to nearly $7 billion and significantly boosted financing approvals and disbursements.

He previously held the position of Minister of Economy and Finance of Mauritania (2008–2015) and served as Mauritania’s Governor on the Boards of the AfDB, World Bank, and Islamic Development Bank.

Fluent in Arabic, English, and French, with working proficiency in Portuguese and Spanish, Ould Tah holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis in France, along with advanced degrees from Paris VII-Jussieu and the University of Nouakchott.

A Strong Institution, a New Era

Dr. Ould Tah inherits an institution in robust health. The AfDB boasts $318 billion in capital, AAA credit ratings for 10 consecutive years, and the world’s highest transparency score for a sovereign portfolio (98.8%). Over the past decade alone, the Bank has approved $102 billion in development financing, supporting projects in infrastructure, agriculture, energy, climate resilience, and financial inclusion.

In his address, Ould Tah envisioned the Bank as a navigator for Africa’s future, helping the continent chart a course through demographic shifts, technological change, and climate challenges. “Africa must look North, South, East and West—not to imitate, but to draw wisdom and strength from every direction while defining its own course,” he said.

As Africa faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah’s presidency signals a renewed era of bold leadership, reform, and partnership for the continent’s leading development finance institution.