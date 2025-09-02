Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Crucial Deal on the Horizon

India is actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirming the ongoing discussions. Talks have progressed through five rounds since March, but the imposition of a 50% duty has delayed further negotiations scheduled for late August.

  India

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is in the process of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. This statement was made during an industry chamber event focused on sustainability.

The negotiations, which commenced in March, have already completed five rounds. However, recent developments, including a 50% duty imposed by the United States, led to the postponement of the US delegation's visit.

The visit was initially scheduled for August 25, but no new date has been confirmed yet for the sixth round of negotiations. The talks are pivotal for strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

