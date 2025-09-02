Left Menu

BEST Buses Roll Back Amid Maratha Agitation Relief

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) resumed bus operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after a four-day suspension due to Maratha quota protests. Office-goers faced challenges amid route closures. Police diversions and protesters continue to impact public transportation in South Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:06 IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has resumed bus operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after a four-day halt due to the Maratha quota agitation, bringing much-needed relief to commuters.

Office-goers had been forced to find alternative routes or walk to their workplaces in areas like Nariman Point, Backbay, and Colaba as the Maratha protests virtually paralyzed major junctions outside the CSMT.

An official stated that operations, though partially impacted, have seen bus routes 138 and 115 restored, with several others redirected through alternative pathways. The ongoing agitation continues to disrupt more than 24 routes around Azad Maidan.

