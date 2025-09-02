Goa Government Clarifies Coal Handling Expansion Concerns

The Goa government has addressed concerns about acquiring additional land for coal handling under the Hospet-Vasco double tracking project, following media reports suggesting otherwise.

The Chief Minister's Office clarified that only 0.6 hectares are being acquired by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for infrastructural adjustments, not coal capacity expansion.

Despite assurances, opposition parties criticized the government, citing ecological risks, and referenced former Chief Minister Parrikar's promise against such developments.