Goa Government Clarifies Coal Handling Expansion Concerns
The Goa government dispelled fears regarding additional land acquisition for coal handling related to the Hospet-Vasco double tracking project. The Chief Minister's Office clarified that minimal land is acquired for infrastructural improvements, with no plans to expand coal transport capacity. Opposition parties critiqued the government's intentions, raising ecological concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:54 IST
The Goa government has addressed concerns about acquiring additional land for coal handling under the Hospet-Vasco double tracking project, following media reports suggesting otherwise.
The Chief Minister's Office clarified that only 0.6 hectares are being acquired by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for infrastructural adjustments, not coal capacity expansion.
Despite assurances, opposition parties criticized the government, citing ecological risks, and referenced former Chief Minister Parrikar's promise against such developments.
