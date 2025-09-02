On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, continuing a tradition of using his distinctive green armoured train for travel. This specialized mode of transport, long favored by North Korea's rulers, offers a blend of safety and comfort not achievable by the country's ageing passenger aircraft.

The bulletproof trains facilitate secure travel for Kim's entourage, complete with amenities suitable for in-transit discussions and high-level meetings. These trains, comprising 10 to 15 carriages, include a mobile office, restaurant, and even space for armoured vehicles. The transport echoes the routes taken by Kim's predecessors, adding a layer of historical continuity to his diplomatic missions.

Upon crossing international borders as seen during Kim's visit to Russia, the train necessitates technical adjustments due to differing rail gauges. Such intricacies highlight the orchestrated nature of North Korea's rail diplomacy, providing an insight into the complexities behind Kim's foreign engagements.

