Rising Yields: France's Fiscal Challenges and European Bond Market Turbulence

France's 30-year government bond yields have reached highs not seen in over 16 years due to fiscal concerns and political instability. Economists predict further increases in French debt, while bond yields across Europe follow suit. The European Central Bank discusses maintaining interest rates amidst ongoing inflation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:51 IST
France's 30-year government bond yields have soared to their highest in over 16 years, triggered by fiscal unease as Prime Minister François Bayrou embarks on political negotiations to avert a government crisis. Meanwhile, the far-right National Rally anticipates the collapse of the minority government, with snap elections on the horizon.

Economists warn of escalating French debt, estimating a debt-to-GDP ratio drop to 117.6% by 2026, contingent on stringent fiscal reforms. Currently, the 30-year government bond yield has peaked at 4.513%, with a pronounced risk premium between French and German bonds.

Amidst the backdrop of European political tensions and fiscal policy deliberations, bond yields rise across the euro zone, juxtaposed with steady ECB rate expectations. Predictions of economic resilience amidst U.S. tariffs contribute to a complex economic landscape echoed by ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel's recent comments.

