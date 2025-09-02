Left Menu

Mitsui OSK Liners Eyes India's Maritime Boom with Strategic Investment

Mitsui OSK Liners, a leading global shipping company, is in discussions with the Indian government to construct ships in India, aligning with the country's maritime growth efforts. The company aims to bolster its presence in India's shipping industry and is planning investments in shipyards, startups, and railway logistics.

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Liners (MOL) is in dialogue with the Indian government, aiming to anchor itself in India's burgeoning maritime sector. MOL, the world's second-largest by fleet size, seeks to build ships in the country as part of its strategic growth initiative.

MOL indicates that out of its 935-vessel fleet, 13 ships have been re-registered in India, signaling its commitment to the nation's shipping expansion. MOL India Executive Officer Capt Anand Jayaraman announced plans to soon order medium-range tankers from Cochin Shipyard, embracing India's new shipbuilding incentives.

Capt Jayaraman also revealed MOL's intent to venture into railway logistics and invest in startups, reinforcing its vision to play a dominant role in India's maritime and logistical growth narrative. India's Ministry for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is driving plans to establish shipbuilding clusters, inviting technology partnerships from South Korea and Japan.

