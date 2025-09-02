Mitsui OSK Liners Eyes India's Maritime Boom with Strategic Investment

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Liners (MOL) is in dialogue with the Indian government, aiming to anchor itself in India's burgeoning maritime sector. MOL, the world's second-largest by fleet size, seeks to build ships in the country as part of its strategic growth initiative.

MOL indicates that out of its 935-vessel fleet, 13 ships have been re-registered in India, signaling its commitment to the nation's shipping expansion. MOL India Executive Officer Capt Anand Jayaraman announced plans to soon order medium-range tankers from Cochin Shipyard, embracing India's new shipbuilding incentives.

Capt Jayaraman also revealed MOL's intent to venture into railway logistics and invest in startups, reinforcing its vision to play a dominant role in India's maritime and logistical growth narrative. India's Ministry for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is driving plans to establish shipbuilding clusters, inviting technology partnerships from South Korea and Japan.