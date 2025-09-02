Lost Gold Found: Thane Train Incident Solved by Railway Police

In a commendable act of efficiency and integrity, the Government Railway Police in Maharashtra's Thane district has reunited a local train commuter with her invaluable belongings. The passenger, Devyani Kulkarni, had inadvertently left behind a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 2.6 lakh on the train.

The incident occurred on August 31, when Kulkarni, a resident of Vikhroli, was traveling on a Badlapur-bound train. She realized the loss only after alighting at Kalyan station and promptly reported it to the Kalyan railway police station.

Thanks to the swift actions of the railway police and an honest passerby who found the bag at Badlapur station, the bag was promptly recovered and returned intact to Kulkarni, highlighting the diligence of the local authorities.