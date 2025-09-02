Left Menu

India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

The Indian government extends the export obligation period under the advance authorization scheme from six to eighteen months to assist the chemical sector amid rising US tariffs. This measure aims to provide relief to exporters, simplify trade processes, and strengthen India's global market position in chemicals.

The Indian government on Tuesday announced an extension for the export obligation period, specifically for chemical imports under the advance authorization scheme, from six months to 18 months. This strategic move is designed to alleviate pressures on exporters confronting high tariffs enforced by the United States.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers highlighted that the new measure would offer crucial support and flexibility to Indian exporters managing chemicals and petrochemicals, thereby simplifying trade processes and enhancing India's competitive position in the global market.

In light of recent US tariffs on Indian goods, reaching an alarming 50 percent, the extension aims to mitigate financial strain on the chemical industry's export operations, ensuring raw material availability and reinforcing India's economic growth strategy.

