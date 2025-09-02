Left Menu

Sugs Lloyd: Electrifying the IPO Market with Over 3 Times Subscription

Sugs Lloyd's IPO received a strong response with 3.23 times the available shares subscribed, fueled by institutional investors. The company plans to use the proceeds primarily for business expansion and working capital. Sugs Lloyd, known for its transmission, distribution, and solar EPC projects, saw significant revenue and profit growth in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:07 IST
Sugs Lloyd: Electrifying the IPO Market with Over 3 Times Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sugs Lloyd, an integrated EPC player, attracted significant interest, with subscriptions reaching 3.23 times on the last day. Institutional investors played a key role in this overwhelming response.

The IPO generated bids exceeding Rs 246.74 crore. Non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 5.30 times, while individual investors' section saw 2.12-fold interest. Qualified institutional buyers added further weight, with a 2.03 times subscription.

Sugs Lloyd plans to allocate Rs 64 crore from the IPO proceeds to bolster its working capital amidst ambitious business expansion plans. Remaining funds will address corporate needs and IPO issuance costs. Specializing in transmission and distribution, the New Delhi-based company has reported impressive revenue and profit growth.

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025