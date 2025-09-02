France Calls for Climate Talks Intensification Amid EU Deadline Looms

France is advocating for the escalation of European Union climate negotiations to national leaders, potentially postponing the crucial decision on a 2040 emissions target. This has emerged from sources familiar with the matter, who disclosed that France expressed this stance during a closed-door meeting of EU diplomats.

The EU is working towards a legally binding target for 2040, originally set for ministerial approval at a summit on September 18. However, the new development could see the matter deferred as disagreements over climate commitments linger. The EU Commission had emphasized that the bloc should derive its submissions for the U.N.'s 2035 plans from the anticipated 2040 goal.

While France and some other countries propose separating the 2035 and 2040 negotiations, Spain and Denmark oppose this, fearing it would weaken the 2035 target. Notably, the European Commission aims for a 90% emissions reduction by 2040, from 1990 levels, to ensure investor confidence and adherence to the 2050 net-zero emissions target.