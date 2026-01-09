Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa

Russia has attacked two foreign-flagged civilian vessels in Odesa, killing a Syrian national. This is part of Russia's intensified assault on Ukraine's maritime routes, crucial for the nation's economy. Ukrainian officials condemn the attacks, emphasizing the threat to international shipping and food logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:59 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched drone attacks on two foreign-flagged civilian vessels in Southern Odesa, resulting in the death of a Syrian national and injuring another, Ukrainian officials reported on Friday.

Moscow has intensified its assaults on Ukraine's maritime export routes as a countermeasure to attacks on "shadow fleet" tankers that transport Russian oil. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed that one vessel was en route along Ukraine's maritime export corridor to collect grain at Chornomorsk port under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag.

The other vessel, near Odesa port, sailed under the Comoros Islands flag and was carrying soybeans. These attacks highlight Russia's targeting of civilian vessels and international shipping lanes crucial for Ukraine's economy, Kuleba stressed, sharing images of the ships Ladonna and Wael K, as corroborated by the MarineTraffic tracking site. Russia's attacks on Odesa's ports have nearly tripled compared to last year, according to Ukraine's seaport authority.

