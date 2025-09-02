Left Menu

Rupee's Record Low Spurs Export Advantage Amidst Import Challenges

The Indian rupee's depreciation past 88 against the US dollar enhances export competitiveness but raises import costs. While exporters benefit from diversification, import-reliant sectors face cost pressures. The government urges exporters to target emerging markets due to potential US tariffs. The depreciating rupee impacts both importers and exporters differently.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:07 IST
Rupee's Record Low Spurs Export Advantage Amidst Import Challenges
  India

The Indian rupee's depreciation exceeding the 88 mark against the US dollar has piqued interest among exporters, who suggest it will improve the global price competitiveness of Indian goods. By enabling diversification beyond the significant US market, the scenario brightens, despite the US accounting for 20% of India's exports.

However, reliance on imported goods among sectors like gems, jewelry, petroleum, and electronics dampens this advantage as input costs rise. This complex scenario finds import costs elevated while clamping down on profit margins, according to Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

As the depreciating rupee reshapes trade dynamics, traders point out increased import costs and potential benefits for exporters receiving more rupees per dollar. Additionally, the government's encouragement to explore emerging markets further emphasizes adjusting strategies to maintain export growth amidst Indo-US trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

