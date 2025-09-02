Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Nestle, the Swiss food conglomerate best known for its Nescafe and KitKat brands, has dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe after he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate. This leadership crisis adds to Nestle's ongoing struggle with a declining share price and sluggish sales.

Philipp Navratil, previously the head of Nespresso, has been appointed as the new CEO, tasked with revamping Nestle's business strategy amid the challenging economic environment exacerbated by U.S. tariffs and dwindling investor confidence. Concerns were initially raised within the company, prompting an investigation overseen by senior executives, leading to Freixe's immediate sacking.

The dismissal of Freixe, who spent nearly four decades at Nestle, brings to light broader issues within the corporate world regarding undisclosed relationships and governance, following similar scandals at BP and McDonald's. Moving forward, Nestle faces urgent calls to refocus on sustainable growth and cost-cutting strategies to restore investor trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)