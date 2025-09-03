Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

The Brazilian coffee market is experiencing a significant shake-up as leading roasters 3 Corações and Melitta announce price increases. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, these changes are set to affect one of the world's largest coffee-consuming nations.

3 Corações, a joint venture between Sao Miguel and Strauss Group, revealed its plan to hike prices for roast and ground coffee by 10% and instant coffee by 7% from September 1 onward. Similarly, Melitta South America has committed to a 15% increase.

The price adjustments were triggered by a rise in raw bean costs, market volatility, and challenging climate conditions in Brazil. Consequently, consumers are feeling the pinch, leading to a shift toward more economical coffee brands.

