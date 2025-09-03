Global Financial Jitters: Pound and Yen Slump Amid Fiscal Woes

The British pound and Japanese yen experienced significant pressure on Wednesday due to concerns over the stability of global government finances. Investors are increasingly worried about the rising debt across major economies, which has led to a sell-off in government bonds in both Europe and the U.S.

In the UK, the pound suffered a decline of over 1% on Tuesday, triggered by concerns about Britain's fiscal health, recalled from the Liz Truss episode. As the cost of 30-year borrowing soared to heights not seen since 1998, market confidence waned further.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen saw a drop amid political uncertainty following the resignation intent of a key figure close to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This instability is contributing to the yen's downturn and affecting investor sentiment in Japan and beyond.

