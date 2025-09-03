Cupid Limited Secures Record $11.5M Export Orders, Eyes Global Expansion

Cupid Limited has unveiled a record $11.5 million export order book, marking a pivotal growth milestone for the company. These orders, which surpass ₹100 crore, span the firm's flagship products: male condoms, female condoms, and lubricants, and are slated for execution in Q2 and Q3 of FY26.

The orders emerge from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as esteemed international bodies such as WHO/UNFPA and prominent NGOs like MSI and PSI. Parallelly, Cupid's IVD Kits are witnessing substantial momentum in the global market, buoyed by consistent export demands from African and Asian nations. The company eyes European market entry in Q4 FY26, contingent upon CE Certification of their IVD Kits.

Cupid Limited is set to secure major female condom orders from Brazil, having ranked L1 in a recent 6.25 million piece tender worth around ₹40 crore. Additional tenders from Tanzania further emphasize East Africa's potential, supplemented by a five-year South Africa tender, empowering Cupid to address complete condom demands starting Q4 FY26. The firm is also broadening its B2C reach into GCC and Indian markets. Chairman Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya expresses optimism over the company's strategic international growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)