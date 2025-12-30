Tanzania's Triumph: Last-Gasp Equalizer Secures Last 16 Place

In a thrilling Group C finale at the Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania managed to secure a last-minute place in the round of 16 by drawing 1-1 with Tunisia. Despite conceding a 43rd-minute penalty converted by Ismael Gharbi, Tanzania's resolve saw them through.

Tanzanian player Feisal Salum leveled the score just three minutes into the second half with a powerful strike, ensuring their advancement. This draw marked only their second point in the tournament, yet it was enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Tunisia finished second in the group, trailing behind Nigeria, who secured a 3-1 victory over Uganda simultaneously. Tanzania's unexpected progression highlights the unpredictable nature of international tournaments. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Tangier; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(With inputs from agencies.)