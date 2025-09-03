Anlon Healthcare's Quiet IPO Debut: Market Movers or Market Snoozers?
Anlon Healthcare Ltd's shares began trading at the issue price of Rs 91 on the BSE and NSE, climbing slightly to Rs 92. The IPO was significantly subscribed, offering 1.33 crore shares within a price band of Rs 86-91, resulting in a market valuation of Rs 487.93 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd began trading at Rs 91, matching its issue price, on Wednesday. By close, they saw a small increase to Rs 92.
On the BSE, the stock mirrored this performance as the company's valuation hit Rs 487.93 crore. Similarly, it listed at Rs 92 on the NSE.
The IPO, priced between Rs 86-91 per share, was oversubscribed 7.12 times by the end of the offer period last Friday, marking a strong demand with a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anlon Healthcare
- IPO
- shares
- market debut
- BSE
- NSE
- valuation
- subscribed
- price band
- economy-business
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha requests father and party chief Chandrasekhar Rao to observe what is happening around him.
Ukraine’s Air Defense: Dominating the Skies Amidst Russian Assault
Investors Unsettled as U.S. Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Rocks Markets
Poland Activates Air Defense Amid Russian Strikes
Ukraine's Air Defense Braces Against Russian Assault on Kyiv