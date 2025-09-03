Anlon Healthcare's Quiet IPO Debut: Market Movers or Market Snoozers?

Shares of Anlon Healthcare Ltd began trading at Rs 91, matching its issue price, on Wednesday. By close, they saw a small increase to Rs 92.

On the BSE, the stock mirrored this performance as the company's valuation hit Rs 487.93 crore. Similarly, it listed at Rs 92 on the NSE.

The IPO, priced between Rs 86-91 per share, was oversubscribed 7.12 times by the end of the offer period last Friday, marking a strong demand with a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares.