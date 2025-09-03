IDB Implements New Access to Information Policy to Strengthen Transparency

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has officially put into effect its new Access to Information Policy as of September 1, 2025, reinforcing its role as a global leader in transparency, accountability, and open governance among international development institutions.

A Policy Grounded in Human Rights

The updated policy recognizes access to information as a fundamental human right, marking a significant step forward for the Bank and the communities it serves. By adopting this principle, the IDB ensures that stakeholders—from government partners to civil society organizations and local communities—are better equipped to monitor projects, hold decision-makers accountable, and participate meaningfully in development processes.

Key Features of the New Policy

The reforms are aligned with international best practices and introduce several important mechanisms:

Maximum access to information: A presumption of disclosure underpins the policy, meaning documents and data will be made publicly available unless they fall under specific, narrowly defined exceptions.

Harm test mechanism: Confidentiality will only be applied when disclosure would cause demonstrable harm, and even then, partial rather than full restrictions will be prioritized.

Clear exceptions: For the first time, exceptions are strictly delimited with clear criteria, ensuring that restrictions cannot be applied arbitrarily.

Stakeholder consultation: The policy was developed with broad input from civil society, reinforcing legitimacy and shared ownership.

Building on Strong Transparency Credentials

The IDB already ranked second out of 50 major development agencies in the 2024 Aid Transparency Index, compiled by the non-profit group Publish What You Fund. This recognition reflected the Bank’s progress in making information more accessible, including financial data, project documents, and evaluation results.

The new policy is designed to consolidate and expand on this reputation, positioning the IDB as a standard-setter among multilateral development banks.

Supporting Accountability and Development Effectiveness

Greater access to information is not only about transparency for its own sake but also about strengthening development outcomes. With clearer disclosure rules, governments and citizens will be able to:

Monitor how funds are allocated and spent.

Track the progress of projects and programs.

Evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

Provide feedback and raise concerns more effectively.

By empowering stakeholders with data and documents, the IDB aims to foster more inclusive decision-making and improve trust in development partnerships.

A Consultative Approach

The guidelines supporting the policy were shaped through extensive consultation with civil society organizations, governments, and community representatives across the region. This inclusive process reflects the IDB’s acknowledgment that transparency must be co-created with those who rely on and are affected by development investments.

Looking Forward

The IDB’s Access to Information Policy comes at a time when global development institutions are under pressure to strengthen accountability and demonstrate impact. By embedding human rights principles and adopting mechanisms like the harm test, the IDB has created a model that could influence other multilateral organizations.

“This new policy is about more than transparency—it is about accountability to the countries and communities we serve,” the Bank stated.

With its entry into force, the IDB aims to set a benchmark for the region and the broader development community, ensuring that openness remains at the core of its operations.