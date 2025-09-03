Treasury's Bold Move: Bitcoin-Backed Listing in Amsterdam

Netherlands-based company Treasury is gearing up to make its debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange via a reverse listing in collaboration with the Dutch investment firm MKB Nedsense.

The bitcoin treasury firm, backed by the US billionaire Winklevoss twins, has successfully raised 126 million euros through a private funding round and intends to capitalize on the rising bitcoin investment interest seen across the region.

With bitcoin hitting record highs and outpacing spot ETFs in the U.S., Treasury aims to strengthen its market position by accumulating over 1,000 bitcoins and ensuring a robust entry price post-reverse listing for its shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)