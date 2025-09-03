Left Menu

Government Forms Committee to Tackle Export Challenges Amid High US Tariffs

A committee has been established to address tax and export clearance issues affecting Indian manufacturing units, exacerbated by stringent US tariffs. This panel includes government, industry, and expert representatives, tasked with investigating how current tax structures impact competitiveness and suggesting improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:00 IST
Government Forms Committee to Tackle Export Challenges Amid High US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has formed a dedicated committee to delve into the tax and export clearance hurdles currently facing the manufacturing sector. This arises amid the imposition of steep tariffs by the United States, which significantly impact the competitiveness of Indian goods in the American market.

The committee is composed of representatives from several key government and regulatory bodies, including the finance ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also featured are special invitees from industry chambers, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, various export promotion councils, and consultancy firms.

Tasked with examining the influence of existing export-related tax structures and clearance procedures on the manufacturing sector's competitiveness, the panel will also identify specific challenges in high-potential export areas. Additionally, they will study and recommend global best practices to streamline processes and suggest actionable policy reforms. The committee has a deadline of two months to submit its findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

 India
2
Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Wing

Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Win...

 India
3
European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025