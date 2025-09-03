Tamil Nadu Govt Pledges Continued Support for Local Companies

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has reiterated the state's commitment to fostering the global expansion of local businesses. Speaking on Wednesday during the 70th-anniversary celebrations of JK Fenner (India) Ltd in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the state's significant industrial progress, citing an 11.19% growth rate.

During the event, he lauded JK Fenner for its extensive contributions to Tamil Nadu's industrial foundation and community support, benefiting over 10 lakh individuals through CSR initiatives. Stalin also pledged the state government's unwavering support for local businesses in expanding their international reach.

In a social media post, Stalin expressed pride in attending the celebrations, acknowledging the company's societal contributions. JK Fenner's Chairman, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, highlighted the company's legacy of resilience and innovation over seven decades. The JK Organisation, managing JK Fenner since 1987, has greatly invested in the region, employing over 4,000 people.