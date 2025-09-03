DGCA Unveils Fatigue Risk Management Guidelines for Safer Skies

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a new framework for fatigue risk management in airlines, aimed at enhancing flight safety beyond current flight duty time regulations. Draft guidelines have been released, detailing a comprehensive approach to manage fatigue scientifically and data-drivenly.

Currently revising Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, the DGCA has invited stakeholders' feedback by September 15. The proposed Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) will allow airlines to opt for existing regulations, the new FRMS, or a hybrid model, with modifications subject to DGCA approval.

The draft includes proposed implementation strategies, transition periods, and emphasizes the establishment of Fatigue Safety Action Groups to monitor safety outcomes. As India sees rapid growth in its aviation sector, these measures aim to meet the increased demand for pilots and maintain high safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)