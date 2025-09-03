Railway Workers Rally: Restoring Rights and Resisting Privatization
At the 31st National Convention of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, over 15,000 railway workers demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and regularisation of contract workers. Union leaders call for action against privatisation and reinforce workers' unity, urging the government to address their demands.
Over 15,000 railway workers convened at Delhi's Karnail Singh Stadium for the 31st National Convention of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen and Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union. The gathering highlighted demands for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the regularisation of contract workers.
Union leaders presented an ultimatum to the government, threatening intensified actions if requests are ignored. NFIR general secretary, M Raghavaiah, emphasized that the Indian Railways' progress hinges on addressing worker demands, including a ban on privatisation, recruitment for vacant posts, and improved employee facilities.
NFIR President, Guman Singh, and wrestler Sakshi Malik underlined the threat privatisation poses to workers and public security. The convention, concluding Thursday, seeks strategies to confront the government, underscoring the importance of unity in their struggle for rights and fair policies.
