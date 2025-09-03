Left Menu

Railway Workers Rally: Restoring Rights and Resisting Privatization

At the 31st National Convention of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, over 15,000 railway workers demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and regularisation of contract workers. Union leaders call for action against privatisation and reinforce workers' unity, urging the government to address their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:20 IST
Railway Workers Rally: Restoring Rights and Resisting Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 15,000 railway workers convened at Delhi's Karnail Singh Stadium for the 31st National Convention of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen and Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union. The gathering highlighted demands for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the regularisation of contract workers.

Union leaders presented an ultimatum to the government, threatening intensified actions if requests are ignored. NFIR general secretary, M Raghavaiah, emphasized that the Indian Railways' progress hinges on addressing worker demands, including a ban on privatisation, recruitment for vacant posts, and improved employee facilities.

NFIR President, Guman Singh, and wrestler Sakshi Malik underlined the threat privatisation poses to workers and public security. The convention, concluding Thursday, seeks strategies to confront the government, underscoring the importance of unity in their struggle for rights and fair policies.

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025