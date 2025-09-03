India's Bold Step Towards Sustainable Mineral Recycling
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an approved Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme focused on recycling critical minerals from battery waste and e-waste. The initiative is aimed at enhancing recycling capacity, driving investment, and creating job opportunities, contributing to India's sustainable economic growth.
In a significant move towards sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme. This initiative is designed to boost the recycling of critical minerals from battery waste and e-waste, expanding the nation's recycling capabilities.
The scheme targets the development of recycling capacities for critical minerals sourced from secondary materials like e-waste, Lithium Ion Battery scrap, and catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles. This effort aligns with India's commitment to sustainable growth and resource efficiency.
Modi emphasized that the initiative would not only increase recycling capacities but also stimulate investment and foster job creation. The decision reflects the government's strategic focus on ecological conservation and economic advancement through innovative policies.
