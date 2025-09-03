Left Menu

India's Bold Step Towards Sustainable Mineral Recycling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an approved Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme focused on recycling critical minerals from battery waste and e-waste. The initiative is aimed at enhancing recycling capacity, driving investment, and creating job opportunities, contributing to India's sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:22 IST
India's Bold Step Towards Sustainable Mineral Recycling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme. This initiative is designed to boost the recycling of critical minerals from battery waste and e-waste, expanding the nation's recycling capabilities.

The scheme targets the development of recycling capacities for critical minerals sourced from secondary materials like e-waste, Lithium Ion Battery scrap, and catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles. This effort aligns with India's commitment to sustainable growth and resource efficiency.

Modi emphasized that the initiative would not only increase recycling capacities but also stimulate investment and foster job creation. The decision reflects the government's strategic focus on ecological conservation and economic advancement through innovative policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025