India's GST Overhaul: A Streamlined Tax System

In a significant move, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared a major restructuring of the country's goods and services tax (GST), consolidating it into just two slabs.

The decision was made unanimously by the GST Council, which comprises ministers from various states, aiming to simplify the tax system.

Notably, items previously taxed at 18% and 12% will now fall under the 5% slab, indicating a potential boost for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)