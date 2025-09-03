India's GST Overhaul: A Streamlined Tax System
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the country's GST will have two slabs, simplifying the tax structure. The GST Council's unanimous decision lowers 18% and 12% slab items to 5%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST
In a significant move, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared a major restructuring of the country's goods and services tax (GST), consolidating it into just two slabs.
The decision was made unanimously by the GST Council, which comprises ministers from various states, aiming to simplify the tax system.
Notably, items previously taxed at 18% and 12% will now fall under the 5% slab, indicating a potential boost for consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- India
- finance
- tax reform
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- GST Council
- slabs
- reduction
- taxation
- consumption tax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST on all auto parts to be 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure
Rates on most common use items have come down, says FM after GST Council meeting.
All decisions taken unanimously, no disagreement with any state: FM after GST Council overhauls tax structure.
Not just GST rate rationalisation, this is structural reform, easing compliance: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.